Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange police investigating after shots fired into home, child’s bedroom

(Staff)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating after shots were fired Tuesday on Eleanor Street.

Police say the call came in around 12:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they found several gunshots in a home and a vehicle parked in the front yard of the residence. After an investigation, police determined numerous shots were fired into the home - including the bedroom of a child, earlier Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Ladonia Elementary School parapro arrested on child abuse charge
Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional arrested on child abuse charges
L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones
3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Likimbria Boyton is facing charges after police say she admitted to smoking marijuana in the...
Police: Opelika woman arrested after admitting to smoking weed in front of children
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Road in Columbus
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Healthy Sumter and Flint River Fresh have partnered again to distribute meals to people in...
Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh distribute meals to more than 100 people in Americus
Body of 12-year-old boy found in Lake Eufaula
Body of 12-year-old boy found in Lake Eufaula
Columbus City Council continues celebration of Spencer’s boys basketball
Columbus City Council continues celebration of Spencer’s boys basketball
Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus