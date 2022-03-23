LaGrange police investigating after shots fired into home, child’s bedroom

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating after shots were fired Tuesday on Eleanor Street.

Police say the call came in around 12:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they found several gunshots in a home and a vehicle parked in the front yard of the residence. After an investigation, police determined numerous shots were fired into the home - including the bedroom of a child, earlier Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.