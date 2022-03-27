Chatt. County School District ends weekly COVID report; no active cases

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been more than two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chattahoochee County School District has been able to share some good news in recent weeks.

Coronavirus cases in the system have been at or near zero for several weeks, according to data released by the district:

Week ending March 25: No active COVID cases

Week ending March 18: No active COVID cases

Week ending March 11: One active COVID case

Week ending March 4: One active COVID case

Week ending February 25: No active COVID cases

In a post on social media, the district said it will no longer provide weekly COVID-19 updates. This comes as the Georgia Department of Public Health ended the requirement late last month.

The Chattahoochee County School District has more than 900 students and nearly 150 employees.

