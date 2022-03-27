Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Chatt. County School District ends weekly COVID report; no active cases

(KAIT)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been more than two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chattahoochee County School District has been able to share some good news in recent weeks.

Coronavirus cases in the system have been at or near zero for several weeks, according to data released by the district:

  • Week ending March 25: No active COVID cases
  • Week ending March 18: No active COVID cases
  • Week ending March 11: One active COVID case
  • Week ending March 4: One active COVID case
  • Week ending February 25: No active COVID cases

In a post on social media, the district said it will no longer provide weekly COVID-19 updates. This comes as the Georgia Department of Public Health ended the requirement late last month.

The Chattahoochee County School District has more than 900 students and nearly 150 employees.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1.1 billion in refund checks heading to Georgia taxpayers
Phenix City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection...
Phenix City police seek to identify suspect in pawn shop theft
MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
MCSO: Three men arrested on multiple drug charges, over $71K worth of drugs seized
Police: Son stabbed father during incident in LaGrange
How detectives convinced a 2018 Columbus murder suspect to testify

Latest News

ADA accessible playground to come to Auburn park
Ga. Public Health Department raises awareness for World TB Day
March 30 will be “Doctors Day” in Alabama
The federal transportation mask mandate ends April 18, barring another extension.
Airlines push to end COVID masking, test rules