Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?

(David Ramos | Getty Images)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY. (WTVM) - Verizon is warning its users to be aware about a text scam targeting some customers.

Many users reported getting a message that appears to be from their own phone number which claims to offer “a little gift” for paying March’s phone bill.

The phone company says you should never respond or open any attachments that come along with such messages. Users are urged to delete these messages immediately.

“Verizon is aware that bad actors are sending spam text messages to some customers which appear to come from the customers’ own number,” the company told The Verge. “Our team is actively working to block these messages, and we have engaged with US law enforcement to identify and stop the source of this fraudulent activity. Verizon continues to work on behalf of the customer to prevent spam texts and related activity.”

Verizon officials say receiving a suspicious message typically will not put you at risk if you do not reply, open attachments, or provide any personal information.

To report phishing scams to Verizon, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus, east Ala. men arrested after chaotic weekend in Panama City Beach
Dee Armstrong announces homecoming celebration for her daughter
Dee Armstrong announces homegoing celebration for her daughter
Panama City Beach to announce changes for spring breaker in response to past weekend arrests, violence
2018 Columbus murder suspect planning to sue Columbus Police Department
2018 Columbus murder suspect planning to sue Columbus Police Department
Police say the arrest of Noah Smith stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Man arrested after ‘multiple rounds’ fired into Columbus apartment

Latest News

Georgia Capitol
Georgia senators scrap proposal for more election rules
Harris Co. holds meeting discussing proposed land exchange with the city of Ellerslie
Harris Co. holds meeting discussing proposed land exchange with the city of Ellerslie
Columbus man arrested in Ala. on multiple sex charges
Columbus man arrested in Ala. on multiple sex charges
Harris Co. holds meeting discussing proposed land exchange with the city of Ellerslie
Harris Co. holds meeting discussing proposed land exchange with the city of Ellerslie