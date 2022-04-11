LaGrange police seeking public’s help in solving 2003 cold case murder

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in LaGrange are seeking the public’s help in solving a nearly two-decade-old cold case murder.

This comes as Detective Stephen Spivey with the LaGrange Police Department on Monday completed a review into the murder of William Kent Adams, which occurred on April 15, 2003.

Police say it happened in the 600 block of Ridley Avenue in LaGrange. Adams had been in the area working as a contractor from Kansas City, Missouri.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Spivey at 706-883-2625 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.