Buena Vista police searching for armed, dangerous shooting suspect

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Buena Vista police are searching for a suspect after he fired shots at a victim at a a convenience store.

On April 15, at approximately 1:20 a.m., a male suspect - known as Raheem White - drove into the parking lot of the Gas N Go, located on the corner of 6th Ave. and Broad Street, in an older white Dodge Ram truck. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and was armed with a .40 caliber pistol.

The store was closed during the time of the incident but surveillance camera caught a physical altercation at the gas pump between two other subjects who are unknown at this time.

Police say that it appears White’s intentions were pre-meditated when he fired his weapon at the victim without any provocation. The incident was less than 50 feet off a public highway in an open parking lot where over a dozen of innocent bystanders were.

His conduct was very reckless, he created a situation of unreasonable risk that could have led to death or great bodily harm. White demonstrate a conscious disregard for the safety of others when he aimed and fired his weapon. No one was seriously injured during the shooting.

Raheem is considered armed and dangerous. Officers say he has shown his eagerness to fire a weapon and need to be taken off the streets immediately.

White has several active arrest warrants including:

Aggravated assault (Felony)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (Felony)

Discharge of a firearm near a public highway (Misdemeanor)

Reckless conduct (Misdemeanor)

Any contact please call 911 or the Buena Vista Police Department at 229-649-3673.

