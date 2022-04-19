Buena Vista police searching for armed, dangerous shooting suspect
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Buena Vista police are searching for a suspect after he fired shots at a victim at a a convenience store.
On April 15, at approximately 1:20 a.m., a male suspect - known as Raheem White - drove into the parking lot of the Gas N Go, located on the corner of 6th Ave. and Broad Street, in an older white Dodge Ram truck. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and was armed with a .40 caliber pistol.
The store was closed during the time of the incident but surveillance camera caught a physical altercation at the gas pump between two other subjects who are unknown at this time.
Police say that it appears White’s intentions were pre-meditated when he fired his weapon at the victim without any provocation. The incident was less than 50 feet off a public highway in an open parking lot where over a dozen of innocent bystanders were.
Raheem is considered armed and dangerous. Officers say he has shown his eagerness to fire a weapon and need to be taken off the streets immediately.
White has several active arrest warrants including:
- Aggravated assault (Felony)
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (Felony)
- Discharge of a firearm near a public highway (Misdemeanor)
- Reckless conduct (Misdemeanor)
Any contact please call 911 or the Buena Vista Police Department at 229-649-3673.
