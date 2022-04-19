LaGrange police searching for two suspects connected to attempted robbery

LAGRANGE, Ala. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department looks for two suspects in an attempted robbery.

On April 19, police were called to Bank of America located on Main Street regarding a robbery attempt.

The initial investigation revealed the victim, Jacob Luitjens, was at the bank doing a money transaction when he noticed a patron in front of him, the first suspect, accidentally leaving his cellphone on the counter.

Luitjens exited the bank to notify the suspect of the left device inside. Meanwhile, the suspect came up behind the victim and attempted to snatch a large amount of money from him.

The suspect struggled to gain possession of the money but was unsuccessful.

Through further investigation, officials determined the suspect, a female companion and a child were patrons inside the bank right before the attempted robbery occurred.

A few minutes after the incident, the suspect returned to the bank office to get the woman and child.

Luitjens did sustain injuries due to the incident and received medical attention.

Witnesses describe the first suspect as a Black male between 20 and 30 years old, about 5′9 and weighing 170 lbs. His female counterpart is described as a Black woman between 20 and 30 years old, with a stocky to heavy build.

The two fled the scene in a dark-colored, four-door vehicle.

Police have not made any arrests as of yet.

This case is still an active investigation.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2621.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.