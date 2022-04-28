Davis Broadcasting, Courier Eco Latino Newspaper hosts forum for Ga. State Representative candidates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Election Day approaches in Columbus, voters are getting the chance to hear from the city candidate and the state.

Tonight they heard more from candidates running for Georgia State Representative, District 140.

Veteran assistance, financial literacy, and crime were some of the hot-button issues during Wednesday night’s political forum.

Candidates Teddy Reese and Zeph Baker are running for former State Representative Calvin Smyre’s seat in the General Assembly.

Zeph Baker says if he is to win this seat, one of his goals is to create more opportunities in District 140.

“One thing we have to do is we have to make sure that we have opportunities not only for our adult families and for business but we have to have opportunities for our youth our bring I’ll go to the state capitol to bring back the money and find the resources there,” explained Baker.

Reese says he chose to run for this position because of his passion for the community. One of his goals, if he succeeds, is economic development.

“One would be economic development, especially for South Columbus South Lumpkin Victory Drive. I think we can tap more into our tourism as well. We have a strong tourism pushing out, but we can certainly do more, and that will bring more jobs and opportunities for people locally,” expressed Reese.

Voters attending this event said it’s lovely to ask the candidates questions in person.

“We have to make sure that we ask the compelling questions and the tough questions who can best serve our community.”

Davis Broadcasting and The Courier Eco Latino Newspaper hosted this forum to ensure people in the community were informed as Greek and civic organizations posed the questions.

“People want to have the knowledge. They want to be a part of the process, and that’s what it’s going to take for our community to get better,” said Genice Granville with Davis Broadcasting.

“It’s about people being informed, and as you can tell, they came out they want to know these candidates are,” added Wane Haile with Davis Broadcasting.”

Voting will be held May 24.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.