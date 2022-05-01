Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gunman sought after fight leads to shooting in LaGrange, police say

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect after they say a fight led to a shooting with injuries.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police responded to Lafayette Parkway where they stopped a vehicle transporting a victim to a hospital. There, authorities discovered a man had been shot once during an altercation on Boston Drive. The victim was evaluated and flown via helicopter to a metro Atlanta hospital.

During an investigation, police determined that 18-year-old Ashton Luther Britt drove to the Boston Drive area to fight with an individual. After the fight, police say Britt retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and opened fire on three men. One was struck in the upper torso and another was grazed with a bullet on the wrist; he was treated and released at the scene. Police say the third man was not struck.

According to police, Britt fled the scene in a 2009 Honda Accord. He is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Anyone with information on this incident or Britt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera
Hamilton police chief, patrolman asked to resign after body cam footage of Black Lives Matter protest surfaces
7 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple drug, gun charges
7 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple drug, gun charges
Police say it happened in the 300 block of 25th Avenue.
37-year-old man killed in overnight Columbus shooting
NEW DETAILS: Fort Benning Road double murder suspect appears in Recorder’s Court
Heavy police presence on White Chapel Drive in Columbus

Latest News

VaSanti Brock and Jailen Stockdale both received $25,000 scholarships from the Taco Bell...
Taco Bell awards $25K scholarships to 2 Auburn employees
David “Chip” Barkley Johnson is behind bars again on multiple sex crimes involving children in...
Auburn man back in jail on 36 additional sex crimes involving children
Police say it happened in the 300 block of 25th Avenue.
37-year-old man killed in overnight Columbus shooting
Russell County helps fight cancer through Relay for Life fundraising event