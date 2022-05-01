Gunman sought after fight leads to shooting in LaGrange, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect after they say a fight led to a shooting with injuries.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police responded to Lafayette Parkway where they stopped a vehicle transporting a victim to a hospital. There, authorities discovered a man had been shot once during an altercation on Boston Drive. The victim was evaluated and flown via helicopter to a metro Atlanta hospital.

During an investigation, police determined that 18-year-old Ashton Luther Britt drove to the Boston Drive area to fight with an individual. After the fight, police say Britt retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and opened fire on three men. One was struck in the upper torso and another was grazed with a bullet on the wrist; he was treated and released at the scene. Police say the third man was not struck.

According to police, Britt fled the scene in a 2009 Honda Accord. He is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Anyone with information on this incident or Britt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

