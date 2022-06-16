Opelika police searching for missing man, last seen on Crawford Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in finding a missing man.

43-year-old Adrian Dabney, known as AD, was last seen on June 13 around the 800 block of Crawford Road at about 9:45 p.m.

Dabney was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and slides.

If anyone has information on this missing person’s whereabouts, don’t hesitate to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200. You can also submit tips through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

