Opelika police searching for missing man, last seen on Crawford Road
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in finding a missing man.
43-year-old Adrian Dabney, known as AD, was last seen on June 13 around the 800 block of Crawford Road at about 9:45 p.m.
Dabney was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and slides.
If anyone has information on this missing person’s whereabouts, don’t hesitate to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200. You can also submit tips through the Opelika Police Mobile App.
