Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika police searching for missing man, last seen on Crawford Road

Opelika police searching for missing man
Opelika police searching for missing man(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in finding a missing man.

43-year-old Adrian Dabney, known as AD, was last seen on June 13 around the 800 block of Crawford Road at about 9:45 p.m.

Dabney was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and slides.

If anyone has information on this missing person’s whereabouts, don’t hesitate to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200. You can also submit tips through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Kayla Sharyce Heard was arrested Monday.
Woman charged with attempted murder following incident in Valley
The case before the justices involved Medicare, which provides health insurance for nearly 60...
High court rules against government on Medicare drug reimbursement
Police presence on Andrews Road in Columbus
Woman in critical condition following shooting in south Columbus
Officers responded to Greenwood Baptist Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a...
Person found shot at Lanett church
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus

Latest News

people standing in interview clothing
Columbus Career Center to hold job fair this Friday
Economic impact of Juneteeth in Columbus
$16 million initiative launches to help Black women in Randolph, Clay and Terrell County
Candidates for Miss Georgia Pageant to arrive in Columbus next week
Preliminaries for Miss Georgia kicked off at RiverCenter in Columbus