LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is investigating a residential burglary and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Lanett investigators released photos and video of a suspect involved in a burglary. Investigators say that during the morning of July 15, an unidentified male made unlawful entry into a residence.

Lanett police asking for public’s help in identifying burglary suspect (Source: Lanett Police Department)

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).

