Lanett police asking for public’s help in identifying burglary suspect
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is investigating a residential burglary and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Lanett investigators released photos and video of a suspect involved in a burglary. Investigators say that during the morning of July 15, an unidentified male made unlawful entry into a residence.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).
