Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lanett police asking for public’s help in identifying burglary suspect

Lanett police asking for public’s help in identifying burglary suspect
Lanett police asking for public’s help in identifying burglary suspect(Source: Lanett Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is investigating a residential burglary and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Lanett investigators released photos and video of a suspect involved in a burglary. Investigators say that during the morning of July 15, an unidentified male made unlawful entry into a residence.

Lanett police asking for public’s help in identifying burglary suspect
Lanett police asking for public’s help in identifying burglary suspect(Source: Lanett Police Department)

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imagen ilustrativa
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Columbus Police Department, Georgia State Patrol conducts three-day crime suppression operation
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old man, last seen near 34th Ave.
Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old man, last seen near 34th Ave. found safe
Columbus officials react to city’s low ranking for renters in recent survey

Latest News

The discount retailer will occupy a space in the Midtown Shopping Center on Macon Road.
Aldi nearing end of construction on midtown Columbus location
Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old woman
Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old woman
Carry the umbrella with you just in case on this Tuesday.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police