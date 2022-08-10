Family, police searching for missing teen last seen on July 30 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family are searching for a missing juvenile last seen on July 30.

Police say 17-year-old Emile Guest went missing from the 1000th block of Veterans Parkway around 1 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a white spaghetti strap tank top, navy shorts and sandals.

If you have any information on the juvenile’s whereabouts, contact the Columbus Police Department at 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

