Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Family, police searching for missing teen last seen on July 30 in Columbus

Emilie Guest
Emilie Guest(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family are searching for a missing juvenile last seen on July 30.

Police say 17-year-old Emile Guest went missing from the 1000th block of Veterans Parkway around 1 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a white spaghetti strap tank top, navy shorts and sandals.

If you have any information on the juvenile’s whereabouts, contact the Columbus Police Department at 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Nevaeh Nevels was shot and killed August 8 by her child's father, according to...
Teen dead, 1 injured after shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Columbus police searching for caregivers of unknown toddler
Caregivers of unknown toddler located in Columbus
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in North Ga.
West Point officer on administrative leave following viral security footage
VIDEO: West Point officer on administrative leave following viral security footage
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.

Latest News

Harris County High’s Laura Jackson honored for 50 plus years of service
Harris County High’s Laura Jackson honored for 50 plus years of service
Harris County discusses possible new unified development code
Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van
Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van
Final plans approved for Kadie the Cow moooving to Uptown Columbus