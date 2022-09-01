Columbus Salvation Army announces latest campaign for new facility

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Salvation Army in Columbus announced its Amazing Good campaign, enhancing the services that the organization provides in Columbus.

This campaign will provide funds to construct a new story facility at the organization’s 2nd Avenue campus.

The new facility will host an expanded food pantry, laundry facilities and 68 beds for families with children experiencing homelessness.

Currently, the campaign has nearly $7 million of its $8.5 million goal.

“So we are going to be able to expand our shelter program from five families to 17 families, we are going to be able to expand our pathway of hope, our casework that we have here. Where folks will be able to receive case management.”

The groundbreaking for the new center is expected to begin in Spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.