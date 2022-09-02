Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn City Schools adding K9 security to reduce school shooting risks

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - This school year, Auburn City Schools (ACS) launched its new Paws on Patrol program, using detection dogs to mitigate school shooting risk so students feel safer on campus.

The partnership is between the school system and the Global K9 Protection Group based in Lee County.

The organization trains dogs to detect explosive materials and firearms.

Previously, their dogs have been used at sporting events, entertainment venues and airports. Now, they’re adding schools to the list.

“It puts the community at ease to see that we are being intentional with our efforts when it comes to safety and security,” said ACS’s Public Relations Coordinator Daniel Chesser.

“Very quickly you can move a dog quickly through a campus, across campus, through large crowds and use them as a technology that is on the move in searching for odors that they are trained to define,” said Michael Larkin, VP of Commercial Services for Global K9 Protection.

Global K9 obtains their dogs from the Canine Performance Sciences Program at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person injured.
Victims ID’d in late-night shooting on Torch Hill Road in Columbus
Valley father finds missing son dead
Valley father finds missing son dead
2 arrested during search warrant, over $14K seized in drugs in Columbus
2 arrested after $14K worth of drugs seized in Columbus
Muscogee County gang member arrested on multiple felony warrants
Muscogee County gang member arrested on multiple felony warrants
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn

Latest News

Auburn City Schools adding K9 security to reduce school shooting risks
Auburn City Schools adding K9 security to reduce school shooting risks
Boating tips for Labor Day Weekend
Boating tips for Labor Day Weekend
Boating tips for Labor Day Weekend
Columbus Salvation Army announces latest campaign for new facility