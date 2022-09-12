Man spreads word of God through smiles and waves in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the last few months, you may have noticed Dan Troller posted up on one of several spots around the Fountain City with two signs on your daily commute -- one reads ‘Have a great day’ and the others ‘Thank you Jesus’ and ‘Come Holy Spirit’, depending on which side you catch.

Troller says he does it because God told him to.

Initially, he started campaigning for former mayoral candidate John Anker, but then it turned into him and four other people from his church spreading the word of God.

“My job is just to stand out here, put a smile on my face, and wave at the people. And the thousand people he brings past these signs are all going to get their own separate message, and he’s going to speak into each one of their lives, and that is what is good to me,” said Troller.

You can catch Dan on Macon Road, St. Mary’s Road, Veterans Parkway and other high-traffic areas during rush hour, mornings and afternoons.

