Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man spreads word of God through smiles and waves in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the last few months, you may have noticed Dan Troller posted up on one of several spots around the Fountain City with two signs on your daily commute -- one reads ‘Have a great day’ and the others ‘Thank you Jesus’ and ‘Come Holy Spirit’, depending on which side you catch.

Troller says he does it because God told him to.

Initially, he started campaigning for former mayoral candidate John Anker, but then it turned into him and four other people from his church spreading the word of God.

“My job is just to stand out here, put a smile on my face, and wave at the people. And the thousand people he brings past these signs are all going to get their own separate message, and he’s going to speak into each one of their lives, and that is what is good to me,” said Troller.

You can catch Dan on Macon Road, St. Mary’s Road, Veterans Parkway and other high-traffic areas during rush hour, mornings and afternoons.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett
Auburn man arrested for distribution of a controlled substance including fentanyl
Auburn man arrested for distribution of a controlled substance including fentanyl
Missing teen Emma Linek
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station

Latest News

DETAILS: Weekend shooting in Phenix City leaves one dead
Man spreads word of God through smiles and waves in Columbus
Man spreads word of God through smiles and waves in Columbus
Columbus TEARS presented with 10K grand from KFC Foundation
Columbus TEARS presented with 10K grand from KFC Foundation
Columbus RiverCenter to host three-day theatre conference
Columbus RiverCenter to host three-day theatre conference