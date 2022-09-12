Tri-City Latino Festival returns to Columbus for 9th year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Tri-City Latino Festival is back for its 9th year.

The event is happening this Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Columbus Civic Center.

Festival goers will have from noon until 9 p.m. to enjoy all the food, activities, music and much more.

Event planners say since 2013, the core foundation of the Latino Festival has been educating the community on cultural diversity.

“It is a gathering of Latino culture. It’s one of the largest in the Southeast that we have here in Columbus and a celebration of diversity,” said Resource Development Coordinator Natalie Bouyett.

This year, the festival will have its first parade through downtown Columbus.

