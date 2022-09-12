Business Break
Tri-City Latino Festival returns to Columbus for 9th year

The event is happening this Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Columbus Civic Center.
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Tri-City Latino Festival is back for its 9th year.

Festival goers will have from noon until 9 p.m. to enjoy all the food, activities, music and much more.

Event planners say since 2013, the core foundation of the Latino Festival has been educating the community on cultural diversity.

“It is a gathering of Latino culture. It’s one of the largest in the Southeast that we have here in Columbus and a celebration of diversity,” said Resource Development Coordinator Natalie Bouyett.

This year, the festival will have its first parade through downtown Columbus.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

