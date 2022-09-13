Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

25-year-old shot, killed on Forestside Dr. in Columbus

Heavy police presence on Morris Road
Heavy police presence on Morris Road(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a homicide on Forestside Drive in Columbus.

Coroner Buddy Bryan says 25-year-old Zachary Tyler Catellow was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. from gunshot wounds.

Details on this incident are limited.

No arrests or motives have been made at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett
Auburn man arrested for distribution of a controlled substance including fentanyl
Auburn man arrested for distribution of a controlled substance including fentanyl
Missing teen Emma Linek
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station

Latest News

Tri-City Latino Festival returns to Columbus for National Latin Heritage Month
Tri-City Latino Festival returns to Columbus for 9th year
Columbus RiverCenter to host three-day theatre conference
August 2012 photos of one of the oaks at Toomer's Corner (Source: Auburn University)
Auburn fans asked not to roll certain trees after a win
Chambers Co. High School to host 2-day site selection townhall meeting