25-year-old shot, killed on Forestside Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a homicide on Forestside Drive in Columbus.

Coroner Buddy Bryan says 25-year-old Zachary Tyler Catellow was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. from gunshot wounds.

Details on this incident are limited.

No arrests or motives have been made at this time.

