25-year-old shot, killed on Forestside Dr. in Columbus
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a homicide on Forestside Drive in Columbus.
Coroner Buddy Bryan says 25-year-old Zachary Tyler Catellow was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. from gunshot wounds.
Details on this incident are limited.
No arrests or motives have been made at this time.
