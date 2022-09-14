Paws Humane announces new pet adoption program in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As animal control and dog shelters have been above capacity the past few months, Paws Humane is rolling out a new program to make it easier to adopt a furry friend.

The goal is to keep pet owners from surrendering their pets because of hardship.

The programs Neighborhood Pet Support and Home to Home are websites that allow you to find a pet, rehome yours or foster one.

It will help offer vet services, food assistance, and tethering systems when needed.

“If that’s not an option because there are situations when families can’t keep their pets, we have a website called home to home that helps get their pets fixed and rabies shots and list them on that website, and members of the community can adopt directly from them rather than the dog having to come into animal control, taking up another spot and possibly euthanized for space,” said Rachel Lee, Neighborhood Pet Coordinator for Paws Humane.

This year there have been three different dates animal control has had to euthanize for space. That’s a total of 20 dogs.

Before then, they had not had to euthanize for three years. Paws Humane encourages you to have your pets spayed and neutered.

