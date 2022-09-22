Business Break
Jazz on the River returns to Uptown Columbus for 9th year

The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Woodruff Riverfront Park, starting at 3 p.m.
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - K92.7′s Jazz on the River returns for its ninth year in the Fountain City.

The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Woodruff Riverfront Park, starting at 3 p.m.

It will be hosted by K92.7′s Michael Soul, G Smoove and Wane Hailes, and the following performances will be at the show,

  • Brooke Alford - The Artist of the Violin
  • Nate Myers
  • Tanya Nolan
  • The Sax Man
  • Johnathan Lilly
  • Roger Hill
  • Rob Baptiste
  • Kendrick High School’s Jazz Band

“We are beyond excited to bring back this event to the Tri-City after two years. Our Program Director Michael Soul has put together a great line-up of talent for your enjoyment. Come enjoy an afternoon of free music along the Chattahoochee at Woodruff Riverfront Park.” says Promotions Director Karen Robinson.

Various food and vendors will be in attendance at this free jazz event. Parking is also free to the public.

