Party Bike Company coming to Columbus, Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you ever tried partying and pedaling at the same time?

On Oct. 7, Party Bike Company Pedal Pub is making its way to the Columbus and Phenix City area.

Local owner Antwane Darby says the recent development in both cities attracted the company.

Legal-drinking age passengers can sip and sight-see on the two-hour tour.

The tour takes riders through Downtown Columbus to experience historic sights and hidden gems.

In Phenix City, riders will be taken to see the Chattahoochee River, along with stops at local breweries and historic sites.

