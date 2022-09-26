Business Break
Investigator saves 2 children from burning car in Talbot County

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cpl/Investigator Kiyanna Johnson saved two children from a fiery vehicle on Highway 96 in Talbot County.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says, on Sept. 25, Johnson was doing a routine patrol when she received information about a wreck on Highway 96/Butler Highway at mile marker 3.

Johnson arrived at the scene a found a vehicle flipped over and on fire.

The corporal assisted in saving a one-year-old and six-year-old from the burning vehicle.

“Without the Cpl Johnson’s persistent proactive patrols, we very easily could have had a major fatality if she had not been there to save the small children,” a statement shared from the sheriff’s office’s Facebook.

The office also adds if there are any questions regarding the wreck, to contact Georgia State Patrol Manchester Post 34 directly.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

