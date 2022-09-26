Investigator saves 2 children from burning car in Talbot County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cpl/Investigator Kiyanna Johnson saved two children from a fiery vehicle on Highway 96 in Talbot County.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says, on Sept. 25, Johnson was doing a routine patrol when she received information about a wreck on Highway 96/Butler Highway at mile marker 3.

Johnson arrived at the scene a found a vehicle flipped over and on fire.

The corporal assisted in saving a one-year-old and six-year-old from the burning vehicle.

“Without the Cpl Johnson’s persistent proactive patrols, we very easily could have had a major fatality if she had not been there to save the small children,” a statement shared from the sheriff’s office’s Facebook.

The office also adds if there are any questions regarding the wreck, to contact Georgia State Patrol Manchester Post 34 directly.

