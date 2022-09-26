LaGrange police investigate shooting on Callaway Ave.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating a shooting on Callaway Avenue.

According to officers, the shooting happened Saturday, September 24, near Callaway Stadium.

Police say at approximately 11 p.m., a man was backing out of his driveway when someone shot several rounds at his car.

No one was hurt in the incident. A separate unoccupied vehicle was also hit in the incident.

If you have any information about this incident contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603.

