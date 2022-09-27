Columbus nonprofit offering foster care in area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nonprofit organization in Columbus is expanding its services.

They are now aiming to help more youth in the area in need of foster care.

Boy 2 Men Development of Columbus is now offering foster care services, using referrals from the Department of Family and Children’s Services to connect youth with foster care parents.

The organization will offer training to recruit and help those interested in raising a child in foster care.

Currently, the nonprofit offers mentoring, counseling and tutoring to help many troubled children across the Fountain City.

Executive Director Shawna Love says about some of the requirements to be a foster parent.

“You have to go through an intense background check. Now, as long as you don’t have anything related to hurting the child or anything, you’re good to go but the background check. You have to go through some training and there’s a couple more requirements as far as the safety checklist for the home,” she said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.