CVCC student overcomes hard times to thrive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - From Nov. 2019 to Sept. of last year, Antonio Davis and his mother were homeless.

“We got kicked out of our apartment because of my mom’s mental issues,” said Davis.

The two were each other’s backbone during a difficult time.

“Just keeping God in my life, that’s the only reason how I actually got through it and helping my mom out, giving her encouraging words. Just being strong for my mom because she needed me, and we needed each other,” said Davis.

He remained positive through his strong faith in God.

“He already knew my future and my plans, so I just kept the faith, and I knew I was going to get out of that hole I was dug into being homeless with my mom,” said Davis.

Amid challenging times, Davis graduated high school from Central in Phenix City and landed an academic scholarship at Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

Flashing forward to his second year in college, he maintains a 4.0 and excels in the welding program.

“That’s the reason why I fell in love with welding because it’s challenging and I’ve been through challenges in life, so I can take that and be like if I can get through this as well.”

“It was never a crutch, it was never, you know, I’m coming in here with this bad attitude because I been through hard things, that was never his attitude,” said welding instructor William Cooper.

Cooper says Davis sets the pace in shop class with a great attitude, making teaching easier.

“He got everybody else in that mood where every day was working together and joking and laughing and working and having a good time. Even though you’re in here sweating and putting in some work,” said Cooper.

Davis wants those who are struggling to know it will get easier.

“If I can go through it, you can go through it and survive because I am a living testimony,” said Davis.

