Columbus restaurant offering free meals in honor of Veteran’s Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Shane’s Rib Shack is back with its annual Veteran’s Day meal to honor women and men who have serviced or are currently serving in the military.

The restaurant says its goal is to work together as a brand to make a lasting impact on these men and women who have sacrificed so much.

Shane’s will offer a free pork or BBQ chicken plate, two of its most popular menu items, to active and retired military personnel from Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 11.

Additionally, Shane’s will have in-store meal giveaways. They will be bringing back donating and serving catered meals for local veteran organizations around the country throughout November.

“At Shane’s, we believe all members of the armed forces have answered a special calling to defend the freedom of our citizens and nations,” said owner Shane Thompson. “My grandfather, ‘Big Dad,’ served in the Military during WWII, and I consider all military servicemen and women to be members of the Shane’s family. It’s an honor to be able to give back to them and show a small token of appreciation for their service and dedication to our great country.”

