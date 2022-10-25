Business Break
Harris County HS students selected to superintendent’s advisory council

Casi Curry, Hannah Kuebrich, and James McLaughlin
Casi Curry, Hannah Kuebrich, and James McLaughlin
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Harris County High School (HCHS) students have been selected to serve on the State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council.

During the year, the 67 chosen students will meet with the Woods to state policies’ impact in the classroom.

The state superintendent picked Casi Curry, Hannah Kuebrich and James McLaughlin.

“Only 67 students in grades 10-12 across Georgia are selected annually, and for HCHS to have three students chosen this year is impressive,” said HCHS Principal Lindie Snyder, “Each are well-rounded students and will represent our school and our community extremely well.”

The council includes representation from all regions in Georgia. Members were chosen from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants who applied to serve on the board. This year, students between grades 10 and 12 were eligible to apply.

Georgia’s Department of Education staff members selected students based on the strength of their essay answers. The essay focused on their ideas on public education.

