Legacy of Longtime Gynecologist Continues through a Wellness Center for Woman in Columbus

Eldridge MBS Wellness Center for Women opening in honor of the late Dr. Ehrman H. Eldridge Jr.
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An OB/GYN practice in Columbus was permanently closed after the death of the longtime gynecologist who owned the office.

Now, his wife, daughter, and physicians are continuing his dedicated service to women in the fountain city with a wellness center. The goal is to provide women with not only their obstetrics and gynecology needs but their wellness as a whole.

Friends, family, and former patients of Dr. Ehrman H. Eldridge were invited to celebrate the opening of the Eldridge MBS, Wellness Center for Women Sunday afternoon.

The focus of the practice lies in the name, as “MBS” stands for mind, body, and soul.

Wife of the late Dr. Eldridge and CEO of the center, Patricia Eldridge, says the way he took care of his patients will continue to be shared at the center.

“What we would like to incorporate is his spirit, his time that he spent speaking with ladies in this area, but also the care. We want to make sure that the women are cared for one hundred percent,” says Patricia.

His daughter and manager of the center, Myleata Eldridge shares that this new era is a full circle moment.

“It’s him passing the torch, he didn’t know that’s what he was doing. When he passed away it was really, really hard, but this has kind of started to heal that for us. Dr. Strozier and Wyvitra are amazing providers and they are waiting to take care of woman in this community,” says Myleata.

Dr. Eldridge’s commitment to women in Columbus will be carried through services of OB/GYN Dr. Curtrina Strozier and physician assistant, Wyvitra Stokes.

Dr. Strozier says Eldridge was one of her mentors when she first moved to Columbus.

“I am so grateful to be apart of the continuation of his legacy. There are a lot of social economical issues that we are dealing with in this community, so one of the the things that is really important, to me, is to make sure that I am meeting the needs of the patient. Not only the preventative care in the OB/GYN issues that come up, but also meeting the needs that are unspoken,” says Strozier.

Eldridge MBS Wellness Center is located on 1110 18th Street in Columbus.

It is open and accepting patients, click here for more information.

