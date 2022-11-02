Business Break
Jordan High School students participate in skills trade competition

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 1,900 students across Georgia participated in a state competition highlighting professional trade skills like construction and welding - competing in different parts of the state.

The competition is sponsored by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia - and promotes hands-on-skills and trade jobs as they become more in demand.

The competition also prepared students for state regionals in January. Winners of the regional events move on to the state SkillsUSA competitions held each March at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

High school students from right here in the Chattahoochee Valley participating. Students from Jordan Vocational High School competed in Macon this week. Jordan staff say these types of programs are important for students.

“I think it’s the most important thing we can promote right now in high school”, said JVHS Construction Instructor Jimmy Napier. “I graduated from the Jordan magnet program. We were always told to go to a 4-year university to make a living. I’m back at Jordan now trying to convince students that you don’t have to do that you can use your hands, you can enjoy stuff and be just as successful as someone that did go to a 4-year college.”

Jordan Vocational High School’s welding team placed first in the welding competition.

Congrats to all the students participating.

