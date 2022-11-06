Another Couple Hot Days for the Valley Before Temperatures Cool Off Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another warm day is expected today for the Valley. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s with plenty of sun to go around! We’ll start off next week very warm and dry for your Monday and Election Day - no problems expected on Tuesday at all for those heading to the polls, and highs will remain in the 80s. For Wednesday, temperatures will dip back into the low 70s and we’ll mention an increase in clouds, but not an increase in the chance of showers. The better rain chances for next week look like they will be in the Thursday-Friday time-frame, but there are still some questions on how all of that will play out. The cold front that brings the rain chance in on Friday will drop our temperatures next weekend into the upper 30s for the mornings and low 60s for the evenings.

