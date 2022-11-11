Airforce Heating and Air surprises Cataula veteran with new AC unit

Business Break
By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - One area veteran received a special surprise from a local business in honor of Veterans Day after entering a contest.

Staff Sergeant (Ret.) Michael Westbrook was surprised when Airforce Heating and Air stopped by to deliver the news that Westbrook and his family were being gifted a brand-new AC unit in honor of Veterans Day.

It’s the company’s third annual giveaway honoring local veterans.

Westbrook spent four years in the Navy and 16 years as US Army Staff Sergeant. He says after having to get several repairs done to his old AC unit, he’s thankful to be the lucky winner of a free heating and air system.

“Very, very thankful because we’ve had problems in the past with the heating and AC systems freezing up, trying to get it unthawed and keep it running,” said Westbrook.

“We appreciate ti so much. We want to thank each and every person at Airforce Heating and Air,” said Westbrook’s wife.

“Veterans always have a special place in our hearts, as well as the company’s heart. We really appreciate our veterans, so we look for ways to give back,” said General Manager Rett Jones.

Westbrook’s new unit was installed immediately after getting the news.

Airforce Heating and Air staff say while they only could choose one winner, they appreciate all the veterans who entered the giveaway.

