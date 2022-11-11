Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika honors vets with Veterans Day breakfast

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - In Opelika, the city hosted a celebration to honor and recognize those who protect our nation, past and present.

The morning began with a free breakfast for veterans and their families at the Opelika Public Library.

After, a Veterans Day program was held, featuring multiple guest speakers.

Mayor Gary Fuller said this day honors those women and men who served our country and salutes them for their service.

“Veterans day is to recognize those who have served in war and in peace and a chance for us to come together. Of course, we had a breakfast for veterans and their families, just a small, small token for our deep appreciation for their service,” said Fuller.

We at WTVM News Leader 9 want to thank those who have served our country.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police on Floyd Rd.
14-year-old in custody for armed robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Veterans Day deals
Veterans Day deals around the Chattahoochee Valley
Russell Co. man arrested on child porn charges
Russell Co. man arrested on child porn charges
Due to expected inclement weather from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, a few schools in...
LIST: Schools closing early due to expected inclement weather
Tropical Storm Nicole moves north.
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley

Latest News

Opelika honors vets with Veterans Day breakfast
Opelika honors vets with Veterans Day breakfast
Davis Broadcasting 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade to be held Saturday
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022