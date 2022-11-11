Opelika honors vets with Veterans Day breakfast

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - In Opelika, the city hosted a celebration to honor and recognize those who protect our nation, past and present.

The morning began with a free breakfast for veterans and their families at the Opelika Public Library.

After, a Veterans Day program was held, featuring multiple guest speakers.

Mayor Gary Fuller said this day honors those women and men who served our country and salutes them for their service.

“Veterans day is to recognize those who have served in war and in peace and a chance for us to come together. Of course, we had a breakfast for veterans and their families, just a small, small token for our deep appreciation for their service,” said Fuller.

