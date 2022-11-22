Central’s TJ Parker commits to Clemson University

PHENIX CITY, ALA. (WTVM) - Monday was a big day for Central’s Tomarrion ‘TJ’ Parker.

The four-star defensive end has committed to continue his football career at Clemson University.

Throughout his time as a Red Devil, Parker has set a number of school records.

Leads the school in career sacks, at 35 1/2.

Lead the school in season sacks with 15 as a junior and has been recognized as a Adidas All-American and now makes the fourth Red Devil to chose the Tigers.

Following his announcement, Parker spoke on why he chose Clemson.

”It’s always been a dream school. You know my day, he’s a huge Clemson fan. So, I grew up around it really. You know what I’m saying seeing them play on Saturday nights and things like that. I just always loved it, and the relationship with Coach Hall and Coach Swinney and all the other coaching staff, “Parker said.

“You know what I’m saying, it’s been great since my sophomore year. That was my first ever college visit, I had a great time, amazing time on camp, they loved me,” Parker said.

