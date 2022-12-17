Georgetown Elementary 3rd grade teacher gifts students new sneakers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Next Wednesday, winter break will begin for Muscogee County Students. But, before they head home, one teacher in East Columbus gave his scholars early Christmas presents.

Typically East Columbus is one area unfortunately associated with lots of crime. However, Anthony Kennebrew, who grew up here in the Fountain City, has partnered with others to change that narrative.

Over a dozen students at Georgetown Elementary went home Friday with large bags filled with gifts. The presents for the third graders were from their teacher, Anthony Kennebrew. For the past three years, he’s used donations to fulfill student’s Christmas wish lists.

“And so for me, it’s not all about your grades. It’s about your character as well as your integrity. Because sometimes kids feel like well, I don’t make straight A’s all the time so I’m not going to get recognized. But if you show me the growth of your behavior, show me the grow of how you treat people, how you talk to people, that’s a win for me,” said Kennebrew.

His purpose is to teach students the impact of positive behavior in school.

“We teach on East Side sound of town at Georgetown. And so our side of town gets recognized for bad things sometimes. But I like to show them that literally it’s good things that take place over here thanks to our leadership with Dr. Forte and Dr. Massa and the rest of the staff at Georgetown,” he adds.

One item on the list many look forward to are a new pair of sneakers. But this year to match the new kicks, Kennebrew partnered with other local Black-owned businesses.

“So my brothers, Deionte Corprew and Tondric Johnson -- they have their businesses, Abundance, 1995 and T John Optics. So each child will get a crewneck that says Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, which is our class motto,” said Kennebrew.

The crew necks were customized to include the names of both businesses, “Boom Squad,” the nickname for his scholars, and each student’s name.

“Boom squad. Turn me up,” his scholars chant before opening their gifts.

The self-proclaimed sneaker head and Carver High School graduate was also recognized as Georgetown Elementary’s teacher of the year. His efforts to uplift East Columbus have been highlighted on the Kelly Clarkson Show and earned him his own pair of Lebron 19′s from Nike.

“I’ve been blessed with many people in my life that have given me much more than I, I can say deserve in a way. But I literally try to take what they’re given me and try to give that back to the next generation because what they learned from me, they can keep the ball rolling,” said Kennebrew, paying homage to those that have paved the way for him and made the giveaway possible. ““Can’t stop, won’t stop. Ya dig.”

This year, Kennebrew says he also used donations to help other teachers at Georgetown Elementary celebrate Christmas with their students as well. With so much support, he also says Friday was certainly a win for East Columbus.

