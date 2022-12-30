Local nonprofit gifts a family with a new wheelchair accessible van

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local nonprofit, who’s mission is to make life a little easier for families who have children with physical disabilities, had a Christmas surprise for a Columbus family.

“Anybody that knows Antoine knows that he likes to go, he likes to go out and he likes to socialize,” says Columbus resident Teresa Green.

Teresa Green and her 36-year-old son, Antoine Ransom have had their red van for a while, and it’s seen some better days.

“It’s gotten us around, but it’s getting difficult with getting him out,” says Green.

Now, they have something new and reliable to ride in thanks to Pedaling for Kids.

“And here we are with a new van, thank God, to be able to have transportation for him to get around,” said Green.

Founded in 2010, Pedaling for Kids is an organization that raises funds locally through cycling events each Spring and Fall. The money goes toward helping families who have children with disabilities, like Antoine’s.

“It’s a way to give back to these deserving families that find themselves in situations where there is needed equipment that is not readily available,” said board member Jay Parker.

Antoine was born with Cerebral Palsy. His mom says he enjoys getting out of the house, but leaving home was starting to get difficult.

“It was just really, really rough. We have to lift him, in the rain and any weather and put him in,” said Green. “There’s a risk of dropping him.”

“We’ve been having problems for the last umpteenth years, I would say a number, but we’ve forgotten,” said Antoine’s brother, Marcus Ransom.

Green says she has a lot of people to thank... Antoine’s caregivers and all their loved ones for their help, but especially Antoine’s therapist who told her about Pedaling for Kids. After board members met Green, they knew her family was deserving of the van.

“We find the money that’s available, and then we find the families and a lot of it is through word of mouth,” said Parker.

It’s been in the works for a few months now, but Green says it’s the perfect gift.

“It’s just a blessing to have this right here at Christmas and his birthday is in February,” said Green.

