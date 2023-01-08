Local high school senior planning to feed Columbus’ working poor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Anyone who feels like you’re working everyday and you’re trying to provide for your family, but sometimes it gets tough for you, this is the meal for you,” says Saint Anne-Pacelli Catholic School senior, John Thornton II.

Thornton is asking for the community’s help in feeding those among the “working poor” across the Fountain City.

On Sunday, January 15, from 2 until 4:30 p.m. at Fourth Street Baptist Church in Columbus, Thornton is giving a free hot meal and fresh produce to those who find themselves working hard everyday, yet, still struggling to put a healthy dinner on the table for their family.

“I’ve seen a lot of different levels of income in this community and I want everybody to feel appreciated because some people might get help and others might not receive,” says Thornton. “I feel like this meal would be an opportunity for this to happen.”

Thornton’s “Feeding the Working Poor” food drive is a part of his senior capstone project where he will receive a Global Competency Seal on his diploma. His goal is to feed between 100-150 individuals and families.

“The seal will open a lot of doors for possible opportunities in college and might also help with study abroad opportunities,” says Thornton.

Thornton maintains a 4.43 GPA, plays varsity basketball and football, serves as student council president, a member of two honor societies, and still found a way to give back despite a full schedule.

“It was a challenge at first, but I really wanted to get this done, so I definitely made it work,” says Thornton. “I found time during school, sometimes outside of school, before school, whenever I can get it done. Now, we’re just about there.”

Meals will be given out in the fellowship hall of Fourth Street Baptist Church located at 222 5th Street.

Thornton is accepting fresh produce, portions of the hot meal, or monetary donations until Tuesday, January 10.

If interested in donating, you can reach Thornton or his mentor by email:

jj.thorton@icloud.com or dcarter@sasphs.net.

