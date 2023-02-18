Business Break
Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on Henry Ave.

Heavy police presence presence
Heavy police presence presence(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that has killed one person.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 2300 block of Henry Avenue.

There is no official word for the motive of the shooting or any arrests being made.

This is a developing story.

Stay with us as we gather more information.

