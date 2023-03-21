Shooting investigation underway on Urban Avenue in Columbus
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway on Urban Avenue in Columbus.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Urban Avenue and has left one person injured.
The conditions of the victim are unknown at this time.
