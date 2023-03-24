Harris County Schools host ‘Biscuit with Bus Drivers’ hiring event

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re interested in becoming a school bus driver, you can learn how at ‘Biscuits with Bus Drivers’ hosted by the Harris County School District’s transportation department.

If you missed the recent recruiting event, you have another chance at the Brown Transportation Building in Harris County on March 31 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Full-time and part-time positions are available, and no experience is necessary as paid training isoffered if you want to apply.

You must be 21, pass background checks and consent to drug and alcohol testing.

“You don’t realize how much influence a bus driver have when you the first one they see in the morning and the last one when they get off its awesome,” said Transportation Director Michael Dover.

Applications for driving a Harris County School Bus are available online.

