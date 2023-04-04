Business Break
Columbus trio plays Monday practice round at the Masters

Larry Mize, Russell Henley and Ben Carr
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus natives Larry Mize, Russell Henley and Ben Carr hit the course at Augusta National for a practice round on Monday.

Carr, a Columbus High School graduate and current golfer at Georgia Southern, is competing in the tournament as an amateur after his second place finish at the U.S. Amateur last summer.

“Mr. Larry Mize and Russell Henley have been nice enough to let me lean on them a little bit. It’s kind of my main goal right now to learn how the course is changing day to day.” Carr said after Monday’s practice round.

While Carr is looking to become the first amateur to make the cut since 2019, Mize is set to play in his final Masters. Mize won the event in 1987.

