Multiple defendants in court after charged with organized gang crimes

By Gabriela Johnson and Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple defendants are in court Wednesday morning after being charged with crimes ranging from murder to armed robbery and gang activity.

[LIVESTREAM OF TRIAL TO BEGIN AT 12 PM.]

On March 17, Quantavius Pigler, Keyonna James, and Jimmy Chatman all pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Pigler was sentenced to 10 years with five to serve for being the driver in a 2017 armed robbery at a pawn shop, but prosecutors say they couldn’t prove he was the gunman.

James also pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and was led back to jail in a yellow jumpsuit, as she is charged in the murder of Destiny Nelson.

Chatman pleaded guilty in association with a 4 MG street gang in Columbus - a hybrid of the Gangster Disciples.

Also four other defendants held a motion hearing for the same RICO case.

Today, 23 suspects are to face Judge Bobby Peters in a courtroom to start their trial.

