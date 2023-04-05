Multiple defendants in court after charged with organized gang crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple defendants are in court Wednesday morning after being charged with crimes ranging from murder to armed robbery and gang activity.

[LIVESTREAM OF TRIAL TO BEGIN AT 12 PM.]

On March 17, Quantavius Pigler, Keyonna James, and Jimmy Chatman all pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Pigler was sentenced to 10 years with five to serve for being the driver in a 2017 armed robbery at a pawn shop, but prosecutors say they couldn’t prove he was the gunman.

James also pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and was led back to jail in a yellow jumpsuit, as she is charged in the murder of Destiny Nelson.

Chatman pleaded guilty in association with a 4 MG street gang in Columbus - a hybrid of the Gangster Disciples.

Also four other defendants held a motion hearing for the same RICO case.

Today, 23 suspects are to face Judge Bobby Peters in a courtroom to start their trial.

