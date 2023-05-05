Business Break
WTVM, Eufaula Chamber of Commerce to host Reel Fishin’ Weekend Show

By WTVM Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - WTVM is partnering with the Eufaula Chamber of Commerce to host the Reel Fishin’ Weekend Show.

The show is set to take place live from Lake Eufaula on Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

Sports Leader 9 will cover all the highlights and winners of the week. They will also cover interviews and a recap of the three day tournament.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

