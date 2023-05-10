Eufaula major league fishing tournament brings economic impact

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The countdown begins for the Major League fishing tournament at Lake Eufaula, bringing in hundreds of fishermen to the area for the competition starting tomorrow. This event is also having a huge economic impact on the city.

“Lots of fishermen, lots of economic impacts,” said Main Street tourism director Ann Sparks.

The three-day fishing tournament begins bright and early Thursday morning, where over 400 anglers will compete in the Major League Fishing Tournament at Lake Eufaula. This also means families exploring what downtown Eufaula has to offer.

“It helps keeps us in business,” said Eric Pomeroy, owner of Eufaula Country Outdoor.

Pomeroy runs a family-owned business, and the tournament brings many fishermen into his shop wanting to purchase bait that’s specifically made for the fish in Lake Eufaula.

“If I have something they know the fish are hitting, then they’ll buy me out and I have to restock,” said Pomeroy.

Main Street Tourism Director Ann Sparks said 2 million people visit Eufaula yearly, making a 13 million dollar economic impact.

“They are all buying gas, there all buying food, they are doing all kinds of different things, and it’s a huge economic impact,” said Sparks.

Sparks said a popular spot for tourists is the Tom Mann display. Mann was known as a popular figure in the fishing industry, starting his company with five dollars to his name.

Sparks said visitors could check out the variety of restaurants, boutiques, walking trail, splash-pad, and take a selfie with Mandy the 12-and-a-half-foot bass.

“All kinds of water activities, you can rent a boat, come downtown. We have the best downtown in the area,” said said.

Emily Hinton, Assistant Manager at Superior Pecan and Gifts said they not only offer locally grown pecans but coffee, wine slushies, gifts and decorations.

“Everybody is like shop local, but no the cheapest thing is on Amazon…its nice to have people still appreciate their neighbors and their friends and even people that they don’t know that come in and work hard every day to bring them something that they can buy locally,” said Hinton.

WTVM is partnering with the Eufaula Chamber of Commerce to host the Reel Fishin’ Weekend Show. The show is set to take place live from Lake Eufaula this Saturday at 7 pm. Sports Leader 9 will cover all the highlights and winners of the week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.