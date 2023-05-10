Business Break
Eufaula mother and daughter earn degrees together

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Just in time for Mother’s Day, a mother-daughter duo shared a special moment walking across the stage and earning their college degrees together.

The pair earned an Associate’s Degree from Wallace Community College’s Eufaula campus. Many students graduated this afternoon at the main campus in Dothan.

Mother of four, Beatrice Jackson, was already attending college when her daughter Brianna eventually joined her. They say they’ve leaned on one another during this time and are happy to get to the finish line together.

“I looked at my life and wanted to make a difference for my children because how can I tell them to get an education when I didn’t have anything to fall back on,” said the mother.

“It really motivated me to go harder. If my mom was able to do that for us, then I should go and conquer the world,” said Brianna.

Jackson received her degree in Criminal Justice, while her daughter received hers in Practical Nursing. However, they are not done yet. Jackson is moving on to earn her Bachelor’s this fall at Troy University, while Brianna is planning to apply to nursing school.

Congratulation to them!

