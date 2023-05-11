Academy Sports + Outdoors donates hundreds of life jackets to Safe Kids Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the summer makes it way to us, many families are heading to nearby lakes and rivers to have fun in the sun. As always, safety is first.

This Saturday, the Columbus Riverwalk will be filled with families getting a free gift that will save lives this summer.

“Our river is beautiful, the outdoors is beautiful, being in the water is fun, but it does have to be respected, and a life jacket is a part of that plan,” says Pamela Fair with non-profit, Safe Kids Columbus.

Hundreds of boxes filled with $7,000 worth of United States Coast Guard approved life jackets, are in Safe Kids Columbus’ inventory.

On Wednesday, Academy Sports and Outdoors donated 500 vests to Safe Kids ahead of the annual River Savvy Kids event, that is slated for Saturday. Savvy, meaning having the ability to make good judgement, is the perfect name for the pirate themed event.

“River savvy is an educational event where we want to teach kids and their families about the river.”

There will be five sites dedicated to learning river safety:

STATION #1 “Ahoy There” Registration with volunteers from Kiwanis Club of Columbus

STATION #2 “It’s the Law Mates” with the Department of Natural Resources and Columbus Police

STATION #3 “Be on the Lookout. Wee Lil Pirates” with Georgia Power

STATION #4 Water Rescue, “Save me Capt!” with Columbus Fire EMS

STATION #5 “X Marks the Spot-Claim Your Loot!”...a free individually fitted life jacket.

It is a city ordinance to wear a personal floatation device between North Highlands Dam and the Columbus Trade Center, when doing any water related activity on the Chattahoochee River. Columbus Fire Marshal, John Shull says if your child does not want to wear one, perhaps no fun for them.

“He or she needs to wear a life vest. I don’t think there is any other alternative, and if they don’t want to wear the vests, they won’t engage in the activities. In my 24 year career, I have never seen anybody wearing a life vest that we’ve had to recover,” says Shull.

When you are out boating or on the water this summer, officials say have your life vest on or accessible because getting into it at a moment of chaos will not work.

“Accessible is another thing we look for. Life jackets are great, but you got to know where its at and how to get into it,” says GA Department of Natural Resources Game Warden, Gregory Castelli.

“A lot of times, we encounter individuals with the right amount of life jackets, but they’re buried under everything else. They are buried under your anchors or tow-behinds. Have them so you can get to them when you need them,” says Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries senior officer, Mark Jolly.

In Alabama, children 8 and under are required to wear life jackets while on a boat or vessel that is in motion. In Georgia, the age is 13 and under.

“We are studying how our rivers can be safer. We can educate and empower with free things like this life jacket.”

More than 500 life vests will be given to those 17 and under. The first 200 participants will get a free salt life baseball cap, don’t forget your pirate costumes!

This event is Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at Woodruff Park located at 1000 Bay Avenue.

