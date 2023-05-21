Business Break
Dadeville shooting survivor welcomed home with surprise parade in Camp Hill

Kendarius "KD" Heard became emotional as friends and family welcomed him home from the hospital.
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Another survivor of the Dadeville mass shooting has been released from the hospital.

Kendarius Heard, a senior at Dadeville High School, was welcomed home with a surprise parade arranged by friends, family and members of the Camp Hill community.

“It just feels great,” Heard said.

The teenager affectionately known as KD had spent over a month in the hospital trying to recover from his injuries, adding that he was “dealing with a lot of back pain”.

Heard’s eyes welled up with tears as he was greeted by loved ones who wore t-shirts that said “#KDStrong” all the way to his home on Old Highway 280.

“I’m just glad to see my baby come into the yard,” said Sharon Ware, Heard’s grandmother, “It was the greatest feeling of all to be honest.”

Ware added her grandson’s time in the hospital was long and heartbreaking, but the family kept their faith in God.

“With all of us together praying, I feel God will bring us through this,” Ware said, “We’ll make it through this together.”

Heard is wheelchair-bound but said he is determined to walk in the future.

“God keeps me going every day,” said Heard.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

