Andrew College heading to NJCAA World Series

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the first time in program history, the Andrew College Fighting Tigers are heading to the NJCAA World Series.

The Tigers are heading to the Rocky Mountains after getting hot at the right time and winning the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Conference title and the NJCAA Appalachian District Championship a week later.

Andrew College finished the season with a 34-23 record and an underdog mentality.

“We like playing as the underdogs. We have nothing to lose every single game we go out there,” sophomore infielder Ben Crawley said. “We just pay hard and let the play do its work.”

“We came from behind. We’ve been the worst team in the conference, we beat every other team they said we couldn’t,” Trevor Gruskza said was his message to the team. “There’s no stopping now. We’ve came from behind the entire time, why change now?”

The underdog mentality will come in handy as the Tigers prepare to face the number one team in the country, Central Florida.

“We open up with the number one ranked team in the nation, which is a testament to what they’ve done down in Central Florida, but I think is also a testament for us that we’re there. We’re going to be able to accept that challenge headfirst.”

Central Florida sits at 51-6 heading into the World Series and the unanimous first place team, according to NJCAA D1 Baseball Rankings.

The Fighting Tigers and Patriots meet in Grand Junction, Colorado on Saturday, May 27 at 2pm ET.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.