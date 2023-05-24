Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Andrew College heading to NJCAA World Series

Andrew College to the NJCAA World Series
Andrew College to the NJCAA World Series(WTVM)
By Zach Card
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the first time in program history, the Andrew College Fighting Tigers are heading to the NJCAA World Series.

The Tigers are heading to the Rocky Mountains after getting hot at the right time and winning the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Conference title and the NJCAA Appalachian District Championship a week later.

Andrew College finished the season with a 34-23 record and an underdog mentality.

“We like playing as the underdogs. We have nothing to lose every single game we go out there,” sophomore infielder Ben Crawley said. “We just pay hard and let the play do its work.”

“We came from behind. We’ve been the worst team in the conference, we beat every other team they said we couldn’t,” Trevor Gruskza said was his message to the team. “There’s no stopping now. We’ve came from behind the entire time, why change now?”

The underdog mentality will come in handy as the Tigers prepare to face the number one team in the country, Central Florida.

“We open up with the number one ranked team in the nation, which is a testament to what they’ve done down in Central Florida, but I think is also a testament for us that we’re there. We’re going to be able to accept that challenge headfirst.”

Central Florida sits at 51-6 heading into the World Series and the unanimous first place team, according to NJCAA D1 Baseball Rankings.

The Fighting Tigers and Patriots meet in Grand Junction, Colorado on Saturday, May 27 at 2pm ET.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Cochran Fuller
Missing Columbus woman returns home safe, police say
Faith Honesty Allen
Georgia authorities search for missing 17-year-old believed to be in Columbus area
Lee County jury convicts man for multiple sex crimes against his children
Lee County judge gives man two life sentences plus 20 years for child sex crimes
Two are dead following a vehicle crash near Hancock Road in Columbus.
Two dead following car crash near Hancock Road in Columbus
Trial to begin for 2020 murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend
2020 murder suspect accepts plea deal for killing girlfriend, sentenced to life

Latest News

Columbus State athletic director Todd Reeser steps down
Columbus State athletic director Todd Reeser steps down
College signings hosted at Russell County and Calvary Christian
College signings held at Russell County and Calvary Christian
Clifford Story steps down at Lanett
College signing hosted by Shaw