1 dead following shooting on Sydney St. in Valley

The Valley Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
The Valley Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.(Source: Pixabay)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Valley Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

On May 31, at 9:37 p.m., officers responded to the Verandas Apartments, on Sydney Street, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found 27-year-old Ericsson Sandoval laying in the roadway in front of a building. Sandoval had been shot multiple times and was deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sandoval, a native of Venezuela, had entered the United States on July 5, 2022. Officials say it is not known how long he has been in the area.

At this time, officers have not identified a motive or received a description of the shooter.

Sandoval will be transported to the Medial Examiners office in Montgomery for autopsy.

This case is still under investigation. If anyone has any information concerning this case, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200.

