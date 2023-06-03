Business Break
Goodwill Construction Ready program graduates a new class

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - About a dozen Columbus residents are set to enter the construction industry after completing a unique, 3-week job training course.

8 graduates took on the 20-day adult program, gaining the training and credentials for entry level jobs.

On Friday, they learned which Columbus area construction jobs they were matched with at the Goodwill Southern River’s campus.

Some are headed to work with Range Water, and others with Columbus Water Works, to name a few matches.

“It was challenging, stressful, nerve-wrecking, but it’s amazing to be finally done and to be matched with Range Water, says graduate, Jaline McMillan. “They were my first pick, so I’m excited, and I’m ready to go. They have the travel possibilities that I want, so I’m really excited to take on this new challenge, the new journey in my life.”

Since the programs expansion to Columbus in 2021, 34 adults have completed Construction Ready with a placement rate of 100%.

The program is a partnership between Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, Construction Ready, and Worksource Lower Chattahoochee.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

