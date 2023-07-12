Business Break
Tim Hudson steps down as Lee-Scott head baseball coach

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Braves legend Tim Hudson is no longer the head baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy. Hudson, 47, led the Warriors to the AISA state semifinals last season. Hudson will remain with Lee-Scott as a volunteer coach.

“While we were surprised to learn of this development, we wish coach Hudson the best moving forward. Under his leadership, the staff and team at Lee-Scott Academy achieved success while rebuilding the program and improving our facilities,” said Lee-Scott Head of School Dr. Stan Cox.

Hudson’s son, Kade, graduated from Lee-Scott in the spring.

