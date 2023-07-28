Business Break
Dinosaur Adventure roars into Columbus

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dinosaur Adventure is roaring into Columbus this weekend.

People throughout the Chattahoochee Valley can take a step back into the prehistoric age by exploring a dinosaur exhibit that’s in town at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

This Saturday and Sunday July 29 and 30, guests will have the opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age.

The exhibit features one of a kind realistic, life-sized dinosaurs with life like movements, and of course their roars.

Dinosaur Adventure Exhibit Trainer Christopher Plakut told News Leader Nine there’s so much for guest to look forward to.

“There’s educational parts to it, so you can come in and pick and learn about your favorite dinosaur, then we have the retail store with unique backpacks, fun eggs, and surprises left and right.”

People of all ages will enjoy a variety of dynamite activities.

Like experiencing the thrill of a realistic fossil search mission, racing in Jurassic jeeps, bouncing around in prehistoric themed obstacle courses, riding your favorite dinosaurs, and much more.

Plus, you could meet and pet Dolly, the dinosaur puppet.

Plakut said it’s a joy to travel around the country seeing people’s curiosity come to life.

“My favorite part is the kids,” said Plakut. “They come on and it’s like the night before Christmas, or their first time going to Disney world they have that expression.”

If you want to check out Dinosaur Adventure you have limited time as the exhibit this weekend only.

Tickets for start at 25 dollars with add on options. The exhibit is open Saturday July 29 from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 30 from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Guests can expect the average adventure to last between two to three hours. To guarantee admission, purchase your tickets online in advance.

