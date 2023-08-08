‘I’ve seen prayer change things’: Phenix City mom hosted a prayer drive ahead of the school year

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - You’ve heard of back-to-school supply drives to help children in the community, but how about a prayer drive?

“Father God as this school year starts, father God we ask that you go before them, every classroom, every hallway, father God,” prays Tiesha Bryant.

She’s the founder and CEO of the youth organization, We Have a Purpose. Bryant wanted to pray for everyone who has a role in a child’s life this school year.

Not many showed up to the prayer drive Bryant organized Sunday at the Phenix City Riverwalk, but she says:

“The word says where two or three gathered in his name, he will be also.”

Bryant prayed for things such as for God to go before students and teachers in hallways, to be with bus drivers as they travel to and from school, and for unity and love throughout schools across the Chattahoochee Valley this school year.

“I know what prayer can do, I’ve seen prayer changes things. Especially with a lot of things going on with our youth in the community, we definitely need to get back to the route of things which is prayer,” said Bryant.

Bryant is Central High School parent. Her daughter, Tanaya Williams, made sure join in the prayer as she starts her senior year at Central. Tanaya says it’s bittersweet to be back in school.

“The bitter part is getting back to doing work, but you know I’m very excited to meet my new teachers, see my friends, and learn.”

Like her mom, Tanaya relies on the power of prayer heavily. She says without God nothing is possible and would like for peers her age to know that.

“I feel as though if you don’t have the number one person, the number one resource, then how are you able to get through life? School is one major part in our lives right now , technically, since we don’t have any other bills or other responsibilities, so I feel like including the most high is needed in the major responsibility that we’re facing right now.”

Tanaya is starting a new bible study group for Central High School students starting August 23.

“It’s for us to come together, you know, and learn God’s word for instead of learning it from Tik Tok or hearing it from other people, but getting it for ourselves,” says Tanaya.

The bible study will take place at Common Grounds every Wednesday morning this school year from 7:30 to 8:30.

Common Grounds is a coffee shop located at 4307 Auburn Rd, Phenix City, AL.

